Franklin Covey (FC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.6 %

Franklin Covey stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $363.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

