Franklin Covey (FC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.6 %
Franklin Covey stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $363.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FC
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Covey
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.