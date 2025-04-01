Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,817,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,109 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 93.81% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $680,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

