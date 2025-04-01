Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after buying an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,228 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,431,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,724,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

