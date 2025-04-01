Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 214.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 699.6% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,160,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

