Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

