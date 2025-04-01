Front Row Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.