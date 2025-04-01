Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Chart Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

