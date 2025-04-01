Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $257.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.99 and its 200 day moving average is $270.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

