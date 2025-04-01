Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.9% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

