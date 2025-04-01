FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 867 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

