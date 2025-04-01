FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMAR opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.24.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

