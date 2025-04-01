FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MU Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report released on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $6.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.17. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

