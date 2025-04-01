Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.69 and last traded at $187.69. Approximately 29 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.40.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.17.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

