Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Gartner by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %

IT stock opened at $420.00 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.50 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.63.

Read Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.