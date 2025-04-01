GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Issues Earnings Results

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GCM Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

GCM opened at GBX 2.73 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. GCM Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.13.

Get GCM Resources alerts:

GCM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.