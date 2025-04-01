GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Issues Earnings Results

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GCM Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
GCM opened at GBX 2.73 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. GCM Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.13.
GCM Resources Company Profile
