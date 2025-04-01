Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Genius Group Trading Down 10.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.24. 1,755,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,917. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

