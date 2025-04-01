Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Genius Group Trading Down 10.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.24. 1,755,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,917. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
About Genius Group
