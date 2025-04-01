Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,066 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,287,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $4,998,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 172,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,451,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $234.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

