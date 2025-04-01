Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 574,055 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Medtronic worth $2,155,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

