Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Walt Disney worth $4,272,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 68.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

