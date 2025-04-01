Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. 1,091,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,175,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Gerdau Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,194,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,645,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,095,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,323 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Gerdau by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,804,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,378 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $9,775,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

