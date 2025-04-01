GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 31,111 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Genpact comprises 6.5% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Genpact worth $56,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Genpact by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

