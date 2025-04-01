Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DAX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 663,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $597,000.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

