Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

