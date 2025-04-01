Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,148. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.