Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SRET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,148. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.22.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th.
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
