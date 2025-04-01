GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.8 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $21.85 on Tuesday. GMO internet group has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

