Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2822 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 28.5% increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GPRF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF alerts:

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (GPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to track an index of broad US preferred stock and hybrid securities. The fund aims to provide high monthly income, with lower correlation to interest rates, relative to other asset classes GPRF was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.