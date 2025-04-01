Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2822 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 28.5% increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ GPRF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.
About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.