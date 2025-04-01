Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 1st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce energy from renewable sources, such as solar, wind, or hydroelectric power. Investors often choose these stocks not only for their potential financial returns but also to support sustainable practices and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. 1,225,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,568. The company has a market cap of $404.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,599. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 26,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of 366.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ:NWTN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,782. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,175. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVEW traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 4,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVEW

Further Reading