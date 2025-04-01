Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Greene County Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 51,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $410.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
