Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 51,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $410.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 7,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $163,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $367,363.34. This trade represents a 80.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.45 per share, with a total value of $51,418.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $775,619.80. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 9,784 shares of company stock worth $237,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

