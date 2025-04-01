Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,620. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 374.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 17,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $474.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.82.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

