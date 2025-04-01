Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 272,612 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,612 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.11% of Entergy worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Entergy stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

