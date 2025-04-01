Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 9,755 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $90,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,570,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $608.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.22.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

