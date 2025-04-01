Groupama Asset Managment Buys 190,314 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,314 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.21% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $80,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $333,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

