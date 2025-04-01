Groupama Asset Managment Grows Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,388 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.33% of XPO worth $50,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in XPO by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of XPO by 25.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.16.

XPO Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.96. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.