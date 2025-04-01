Groupama Asset Managment Has $27.47 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.30% of Enphase Energy worth $27,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after buying an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,339,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,442,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 365,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

