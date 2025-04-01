Groupama Asset Managment Takes $17.70 Million Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 1.20% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,836,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,546,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 7,437.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 91,033 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $739,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 65.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 300,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at $63,721,463.20. The trade was a 60.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

