Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,536,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for 2.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 3.17% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $29,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 128,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 134,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of TV stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $758.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

