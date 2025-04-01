Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GRYP stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $211,603.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,581 shares in the company, valued at $211,603.35. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel George Tolhurst purchased 96,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,524.47. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

