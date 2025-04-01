H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. H World Group has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.79%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

