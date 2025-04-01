Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Insider Purchases £25,006.32 in Stock

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Bedford bought 69,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,006.32 ($32,307.91).

LON HHV traded down GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 33.13 ($0.43). 201,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,292. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.65%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

