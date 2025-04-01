Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 1,383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,629.8 days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of HSYDF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

