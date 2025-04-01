Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 1,383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,629.8 days.
Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance
Shares of HSYDF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.
Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile
