Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 237 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after buying an additional 246,023 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,828 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,088,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.