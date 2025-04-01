Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $97.82 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

