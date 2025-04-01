Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CB opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $303.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

