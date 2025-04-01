Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4,307.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 58,326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.73.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3006 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.