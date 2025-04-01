Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after buying an additional 376,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after buying an additional 248,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $137,029,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $533.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.54. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

