Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,627,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

