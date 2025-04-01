HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.