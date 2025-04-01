HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBLG. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ FBLG opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. FibroBiologics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 284,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FibroBiologics by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,789 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

