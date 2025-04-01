HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,694,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
