Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 80,206 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

